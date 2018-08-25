Gerald Celente - Gold hitting Bottom due to Rising Interest Rates and falling Emerging Markets
Gold prices fell more than $17 on the day, and while central banks may have played a role in its selloff, the bigger driver is the strong U.S. dollar, fueled by rising interest rates, said Gerald Celente, publisher of the Trends Journal. “What brought gold down? Well, obviously, rising interest rates, that’s no surprise, the higher the interest rates go, the stronger the dollar gets, the opportunity cost for gold rises,” Celente told Kitco News. Another side-effect of a strong U.S. dollar, according to Celente, is the rapid depreciation of emerging markets currencies, like the Turkish lira.
Posted by Bob Chapman
