The Deep State Intelligence Is Not Going To Be Happy About What Just Happened
All this corruption going on for years and nobody's behind bars?...Go USA...A nation of laws?
Strzok was not fired because of tweets, he was fired for lying to congress. Jim Jordan sums it up when it comes to the FBI. The corporate media has had the unredacted FISA all along. A new NDAA is heading to the President and in it is a special section which will allow security clearance to be removed from intelligence personnel. The MSM is pushing censorship and trying to make their case why you shouldn't pay attention to certain people using social media. Iran say no war no negotiations. Syria begins to rebuild and open borders. Q drops more breadcrumbs, the deep state is in the middle of the storm.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
