BOOM: On 8/8/18 the US Justice Deptartment sent a Boeing 757-223 tail number N119NA to Little Rock, AR. A local radio station reported #DOJ employees were loading boxes of documents into the plane. Noteworthy is this: The Clinton Foundation has TWO offices located in Little Rock. What I forgot to mention in this video is that the plane made TWO trips to Little Rock. #Justice
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
