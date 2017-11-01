The Crime Syndicate Is Still Using The Same Economic Tricks: Jeff Nielson
The root cause of the US dollar's strength against emerging market currencies, gold, and eventually all other currencies is that President Trump's policies of deglobalization using tax incentives, tariffs, sanctions against the entire world is that the result is most of the world's wealth is being drawn like a magnet to America. America's economy is leaving the economies of the rest of an ungrateful world in the dust right where it was after WWII when the process of globalization began in order to rebuild western Europe and Japan so they wouldn't fall prey to the evil Soviet empire that wanted to rule the world. The rest of the world depends on the US maintaining this system to prosper. But it has led to dire consequences for American workers and the American government. President Trump is shutting that system down and putting it into reverse. It is working at remarkable speed.
Bob Chapman
