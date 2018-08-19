David Icke (Aug 19, 2018) - The Attack On The Alternative Media
the sheeple are propaganda believers.Tony Blair, Bush and May etc should be in prison. Discrediting the truth tellers is their agenda. Free Speech is being eroded. Citizens are being scapegoated. Mental health slurs.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
HOW THE ILLUMINATI BROTHERHOOD HELPED ME BECOME SUCCESSFUL IN LIFE.ReplyDelete
How i become successful in life, I am so grateful today is because of the illuminati brotherhood. the Illuminati brotherhood continues to change my life day by day, hails to the illuminati brother, i was deeply strangled up by poverty and i had no body to help me, and also i search for help from different corners but to no available, i have worked so hard to make it in life, i have done so many things in life, just to make it and live a happy life with my family, i do not know what to do next i was just thinking about my life, i was scammed some many times but i still do not give up, i see people around me getting rich but to me, i get poor everyday of my life, i start to think of what to do next just to get rich and live a good life, one day i think of going for research in google, and i say how many people giving testimony on how the illuminati brotherhood helped then to get rich and famous, so i think of joining the illuminati brother so that i can also get rich and be famous in life, because i have go through pains in life, so i make up my mind and decide to join the illuminati brotherhood, to my own believe i see my life changed for good, i was given amount of $2,000,000.00 USD to start a new life, i am so proud of myself and i am a great man today, because of the illuminati brotherhood has help me to become someone well know in the world, the mission of the illuminati brotherhood is to wipe away suffering and hardship away from everyone life. so if you are a business man/woman, an artist, a pastor, a working class, student and you want wealth,fame,protection,long life, prosperity just name it, the illuminati brotherhood is ready to help you achieve your dreams, if you where scammed before do not worry it is free to join the illuminati brotherhood, you have to know this again it is free to join the illuminati brotherhood that is order from the lord Lucifer, to join the illuminati brotherhood, you have to email: churchofinitiationcenter@gmail.com call or text +15088192672 on how to join the illuminati brotherhood, join and see changes in your life.