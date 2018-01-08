Spain Becomes Migrant Hotspot | Border Wall Stormed | Socialist Government Encouragement
People can't have kids because it's too expensive, but the government will give aids to million of violent and anti-national immigrants. We need to wipe these socialist Leader's scumbags from the planet!!! The world is waking up in their day is coming, where they will not be able to hide from the Wrath of the people they so betrayed and tried to replace. The day will come when the people will drag them out of their Mansions into the street and rip them apart.
Posted by Bob Chapman
