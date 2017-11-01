Ron Paul : Why the Fed Hates Gold & Why the Middle Class Needs Gold

The only way out of a swamp is to reverse the way you got there. Go back to the silver standard. End the wars and bring the troops home. Git rid of the bloated government bureaucracy. End the Fed.
Then they came to Jerusalem. And He entered the temple and began to drive out those who were buying and selling in the temple, and overturned the tables of the money changers.. (Mark 11.15)
