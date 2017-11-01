Brazil : Venezuelan Migrants attacked, forced to flee back home

Angry residents of the Brazilian border town of Pacaraima ran riot and drove out Venezuelan immigrants on Saturday after a local restaurant owner was stabbed and beaten, residents and government officials said
Socialism is wonderful, or so they say. For an encore, South Africa is about to embark on the glorious road towards a Venezuela 2.0, only in South Africa they claim to be doing socialism the right way, this time.
