Robert Kiyosaki on How to FIND MEANING & SUCCESS

Trapped in your job? Unhappy with the amount of money you make? Do you
worry that you’ll never be able to retire? There’s a reason why, and it
all starts in kindergarten. JW Wilson, founder of The Advanced Learning
Institute, joins Robert and Kim to discuss the life-long risks a public
school education poses to your future. Find out what you can do to avoid
these risks and find success in your life.
