Russia & Iran to Bypass US Sanctions with the Caspian Sea deal
What's behind the Oil Rich Caspian Sea deal ?!
Russia to bypass usa sanctions on itself and Iran on brink of collapse
Some call it a sea, others a lake. For decades its status has been questioned. Five countries - Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan - now agree the Caspian Sea, as it is commonly known, has "special status." They all have coastlines on the water, and disputed who owned the area of water. And a deal’s now been done…to share the surface and divide up the seabed. The new agreement will open the way for oil and gas exploration...if it holds. And it could lead to a new global energy and political alliance? Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom Guests: Stanislav Pritchin, analyst at the Russia and Eurasia programme at Chatham House. Foad Izadi, professor of world studies at the University of Tehran. Lilit Gevorgyan, country risk analyst at the firm I-H-S Markit.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment