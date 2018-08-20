Anarchy Has Gone Viral
Jeff Berwick delivers his keynote talk at Anarchaportugal, July 19-20, Porto, Portugal. The first international fork of Anarchapulco. Topics include: the early days of Anarchast and Anarchapulco, freedom in our lifetime, great to see forks of Anarchapulco, may there be many more, the internet undermining state control, propaganda and fake news, the battle for mind share, the great awakening, the promise of cryptocurrencies, Anarchapulco 2019 goes completely wild!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment