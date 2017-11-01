QAnon - Why I believe in Q Ken #QStories #WeAreQ #9
It is upper class super greedy individuals that have really been driving the opposition. The left and right blame each other, and the rich profit from it. Q is called a conspiracy to discredit it, but Q is an individual or small group of people making posts. Who this is, no one knows but the facts are they do know what the next news stories will be and a little more sometimes. Q told Snowden he had 24hrs to respond and within a matter of hours he tweeted after months of silence. So Q is in touch somehow. There is no denying that fact.
Posted by Bob Chapman
