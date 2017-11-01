Rothschild Sold MASSIVE Amounts of U.S. Assets in 2017! But What About 2018?
I wonder how many people know how the Rothchilds with the help of the
current Secretary of commerce Wilbur L Ross bailed Trump out of a
chapter 11 bankruptcy? Soros also forgave Trump for his debt to him for
Trumps Chicago tower. Always follow the money. He is the “swamps” main
puppet. I think they are ready to crash the economy and pin it on Trump
their fall guy.
