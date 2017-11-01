Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Rothschild Sold MASSIVE Amounts of U.S. Assets in 2017! But What About 2018?









 I wonder how many people know how the Rothchilds with the help of the current Secretary of commerce Wilbur L Ross bailed Trump out of a chapter 11 bankruptcy? Soros also forgave Trump for his debt to him for Trumps Chicago tower. Always follow the money. He is the “swamps” main puppet. I think they are ready to crash the economy and pin it on Trump their fall guy.﻿







The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)