Peter Schiff : Trump is Growing the Bubble, NOT the Economy
Peter Schiff is one of the only bankers that actually knows and honestly discusses what is going on in the economy. Peter, next time you school these delusional economists, why don't you show them an "indeed" or "monster" job search for a given area? That would more than prove your point. The only half decent job that's offered a lot is truck drivers. Everything else is Starbucks and assisted home living positions for boomers who can't wipe their own asses anymore. Both pay 10$ an hour. Nobody is looking for lawyers or engineers. Lawyers are in warehouses going through Apple company emails for 20$ an hour because there's too many of them and 1 out of every 10 engineers gets a position looking over the programming that east Asians do before Google implements it.The rest of them try to make courses on Udemy.
