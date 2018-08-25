$250 Trillion Dollar Darkness Of Global Debt - 2018 Stock Market CRASH!
oday, we are living in the terminal phase of the biggest debt bubble in the history of the planet. Every debt bubble eventually ends with tragic economic collapse and stock market crash, and this one will too. Every quarter the Institute of International Finance publishes a new number of the total amount of global debt outstanding, and every quarter the result is the same: a new record high. Today was no exception: according to the IIF's latest Global Debt Monitor, the amount of debt held in the world rose by the biggest amount in two years during the first quarter of 2018, when it grew by 8 trillion dollar to hit a new all time high of 247 trillion dollar, up from 238 trillion as of Dec. 31, 2017 and up from by 30 trillion dollar from the end of 2016. Global debt is staggering to the point most of it will never be repaid. Certainly not in our generation. Perhaps by our grandchildren, but as global debt keeps mounting, the picture is doubtful. There is more than enough economic data out there to show there could be an economic collapse and stock market crash in 2018. Bill Gross recently noted that “our highly levered financial system is like a truckload of nitro glycerin on a bumpy road”. One wrong move and the whole thing could blow sky high. When everything comes crashing down and a great economic collapse happens, we are going to have a choice. We could try to rebuild the fundamentally flawed old system, or we could scrap it and start over with something much better.
Posted by Bob Chapman
