‘Modern-day slavery’: US prison strike enters its 2nd week
Prisoners across the US are on a nationwide strike over inhumane living conditions. There have been violent prison riots resulting in seven deaths and dozens of injuries.
That's why Americas in the state that it's in... Brainwashed sheep. Comes through loud and clear in the comments.. they will become the first ones in the FEMA camps. When the government tells them it's for your own protection...
