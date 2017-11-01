Jim Sinclair & Bill Holter - The World Is Venezuela
Renowned gold and financial expert Jim Sinclair and financial writer Bill Holter get ready for the reset in the price of everything including gold and silver. Sinclair also says, “It’s going to be a Friday to Monday event. There is going to be an explosion, and the explosion is a change. It may blow your mind, but the explosion would not be three or four months or a year in upticks in these items (gold and silver prices). Oh, they are going to uptick. That’s for sure. The finality of this is going to be the reset. . . .It is going to be something entirely new that doesn’t exist now. It may be engineered and not happening by natural causes. . . .You need to know who President Trump is, what he is a master of and what tools he has used effectively as part of his business. It’s not “The Art of the Deal,” it’s the science of bankruptcy.” How bad is it going to get? Holter sums it all up when he says, “The world is Venezuela.” Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with Jim Sinclair and Bill Holter of JSMineset.com in an in-depth exclusive interview.
