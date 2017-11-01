Elon Musk pulls plug on plan to take Tesla private
There were surprising twists and turns in the world of transport. Both
Tesla and Uber have announced major re-thinks of their businesses. One
plan has gone down a road to nowhere, while the other could take the
company on a very different kind of ride.
Antonio Ferreira, automotive expert and partner at technology and
innovation consultancy TechHQ, gives us his insight.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment