David Icke (Aug 28, 2018) - Fake Chemical Attacks - How The US Wants War At All Costs New
the drumming of a false flag chemical attacks in Syria is on the horizon. This isn't going to go well for The World. If POTUS does this then he's nothing but a puppet for the Banksters and rotten filthy NWO establishment.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment