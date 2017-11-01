Gerald Celente stopped by today to discuss the rising tide of currency collapses. It seems that just about everywhere you look there's a country who's currency is on the skids. No surprises here, just more fallout from the ultimate failed US Dollar short. Where it stops nobody knows, but there's a lot more turmoil ahead.
