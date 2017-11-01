CURRENT NEWS HEADLINES & EVENTS (Aug 15, 2018)
The more I see the things happening in the world, the more I am comforted by the Bible. God told us these things would happen. There is a reason why the ministry of Jesus Christ is prophecy, the Bible says. A third of the Bible is prophetic. God uses prophecy so that not only we can know what's coming but so we can know that Jesus alone is God. That He knows the end from the beginning. The Lord Jesus told us these end-time events will take place in Matthew 24, Luke 21, Mark 13, Revelation 6-18 (wars and rumors of wars, natural disasters like pestilences, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, destructive floods) thousands of years ago that would happen at the times of the end and we are watching them come to pass. I just hope and pray that more and more people will come to know the Lord Jesus Christ, to know the truth of Jesus Christ and the truth of God's Word in the Holy Bible, as they see things like these happening. The Bible tells us that there are 2 destinations for every person on planet earth after you die: Heaven or Hell. Everyone is going to face death. It’s a certainty we all know but we don’t like to talk about it or think about it. Hebrews 9:27 says, “27 And just as it is appointed and destined for all men to die once and after this [comes certain] judgment,” According to Scripture, if you believe in Jesus, you are going to Heaven. If you don’t believe in Jesus then you are headed to Hell. It’s pretty simple. It’s black and white, there’s no middle ground with God. You are either for Christ or you are against Him. I hope you choose life – Jesus Christ. It is difficult to understand why the Palestinians and Hamas don't value life and harder to comprehend a religion would sanctify death. You'll know when you are serving a living God when your God tells you to choose life not death in Deuteronomy 30:19. Deuteronomy 30:19 ~ 19 I (=God) call heaven and earth as witnesses against you today, that I have set before you life and death, the blessing and the curse; therefore, you shall choose life in order that you may live, you and your descendants,
Bob Chapman
