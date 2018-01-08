From CONgress to Anarchist - Cynthia McKinney On How To Free The People
Jeff Berwick interviews former congresswoman, Cynthia McKinney. Topics include: what government officials say vs what they do, party politics is not going to change anything, propaganda, fake news and the US war machine, true independent media, ceding sovereignty to the government, indirect vs direct democracy, the bombing of Libya, psychopathocracy, working with Ron Paul in congress, the power cell model of societal change, the system is rigged, regime change wars, living free in Bangladesh, Mike Rupert and the deep state, transforming the country by transforming yourself, Anarchapulco 2019
Posted by Bob Chapman
