Q: Something HISTORIC and GLOBAL is Happening

Something historic and GLOBAL is happening RIGHT NOW as you read this, and it's called the great awakening. The mainstream "news" media has lost all credibility across all platforms and now even former hardcore liberals are beginning to wake up. And #Q, which the mainstream media calls "a bizarre pro-Trump conspiracy theory" is at the center of it all. Join me and my guests 412 Anon, Grand Torino and Dragon as we discuss all of the latest.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment