Deep State wants Antarctica ALIENS to be your new God | Dr. Michael Salla 2018
Who are the Deep State and are they really hiding ancient beings in Antarctica? Join Ben N Rob as we present our 3rd and final interview with Dr. Michael Salla at Contact in the Desert in Indian Wells, California, as we talk about the Deep State, who is Qanon and is he more than just a man behind a computer? Dr. Michael Salla is an internationally recognized scholar in international politics, conflict resolution and US foreign policy, and is the author/editor of an additional four books. He has a Ph.D in Government from the University of Queensland, Australia, and an M.A. in Philosophy from the University of Melbourne, Australia. He has conducted research and fieldwork in the ethnic conflicts in East Timor, Kosovo, Macedonia, and Sri Lanka, and organized peacemaking initiatives involving mid to high level participants from these conflicts. Dr. Michael Salla: www.exopolitics.org Contact in the Desert: contactinthedesert.com
