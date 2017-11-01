Artificial Intelligence -- The termination of The Human Specie
Artificial Intelligence -- The termination of The Human Specie
I'd read that in 1815 at the start of the Industrial Revolution farm laborers in I think it was England rebelled against the harvesting machines and tried to destroy them, and that other rebellions occurred in regard to machines replacing human labor. They mention a transition and then people being paid for not working and a peaceful society where citizens can do whatever they want yet still receive income, but what about the “transition”? To me that is a huge factor. A huge population would be suddenly marginalized and live in slums of filth, illness, and malnutrition unless they can change, educate, and educate very fast. I don't see a smooth equitable transfer into some utopian high tech society of pure joy. I'm thinking the technology would also be used to suppress that population into accepting the poverty or some mindless stagnant provision of a few comforts enough to anesthetize them etc. I want to be optimistic and think that there must be a concerted dynamic that is gradual and on a proportionate scale of change, something like a democratic ethics board or committee elected by the people that could, like Elon Musk said, regulate AI in constant review. A high tech change would take a huge degree of kindhearted good will in a viciously competitive market atmosphere. Is that possible? They don't mention this but the problem too is DARPA and the Pentagon. The military budget received this year, 2018, almost 700 billion, largest in US history, where Congress, Democrats and Republicans, approved of even more money than the Pentagon asked for. DARPA invests huge amounts into robotics, exoskeleton technology, EMP (electromagnetic pulse), drones, to name a few, and no restrictions, a huge problem. To think optimistically one would have to think along the lines of a dynamic and construct an ethics committee to make such a change equitable and peaceful and caring about the quality of life for all. If we don't think optimistically then we are resigning ourselves to failure.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment