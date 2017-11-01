California is Burning -- New Mandatory Evacuation
Didn't God tell Noah that the next time the need arises where the earth needs a cleansing of all its immorality, hatred, and down right evilness and wickedness he would set the world on fire???
This is just the beginning, I believe in a Mid-Tribulation rapture so things in my view will get worse especially for Christians. Persecution is coming, for all those who think they'll be raptured before things start to fall apart may I say that is not Biblical. Why is Christ talking to the churches in the first chapters of Revelation? Because the church will still be here and will be taken up between the 6th and 7th Seals. Prayers for all in Ca.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Bob Chapman
