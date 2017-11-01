Are The Good Guys Sending A Message To The Central Banks?
Durable good order drop most in six months. The yield curve is
flattening and has dropped below Japan's for the very first time. The
central bank in Russia is on fire 10 months after the Federal Reserve in
NY. The entire system is breaking down very rapidly, the economy is
ripping itself apart, they central bank system was not created to last
this long. Messages are being sent to the central banks that their days
are numbered.
