War on Truth -- Prepare Yourself
What is your deepest fear and how can you face it? Is it possible to reinvent yourself through the power of story? What is a Strange Loop, and what does it have to do with mindset? Find out the answers to these questions and more in Mike Cernovich's Mindset Master Class, available for pre-order now: http://gorillamindset.com/class/ Mike Cernovich is a lawyer, filmmaker and the bestselling author of “Gorilla Mindset: How to Control Your Thoughts and Emotions to Live Life on Your Terms” and “MAGA Mindset: How to Make You and America Great Again.” Cernovich is also the producer of the film documentary “Silenced. Our War On Free Speech” and the upcoming film “Hoaxed: The Media's War on Truth.”
