Is Global Warming The Greatest Lie In Human History? - G. Edward Griffin Interview
G. Edward Griffin is our exclusive guest, we take the red pill and discuss the political truths and agendas behind global warming and cancer. Other insights we gain range from the economy and the cannabis industry creating medical breakthroughs. TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW: 01:15 Trillion dollar companies and economic overconfidence 09:35 Protecting yourself against an economic revaluation 16:05 Climate change – humanity’s greatest lie? 24:10 The truth and politics about Cancer 39:05 Cannabis and the medical benefits
