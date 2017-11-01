Almost HALF of Americans Can’t Pay For Their Basic Needs! U.S. Economic COLLAPSE!
But they are more than willing to pay for wars and destruction.
Yes. 9/10 people finance cars they cant afford, finance clothes and trips they cant afford, finance houses they cant afford. Its a shit show. Most people dont have anything in savings. When the music stops playing its going to get nasty real fast. Buy bitcoin and protection for your family.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment