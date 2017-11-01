BREAKING: Russia Warns US & UK Are Preparing NEW False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria!
It will be a CIA/ deep state/globalist operation... the enemies of all humanity. Globalists are desperate to create a war between Russia and America. They want their enemies to destroy each other.... just as they have numerous times in the past. They want Iraq 2.0, and will use their deep state operative and probably Turkey to create the false flag. McCain was removed over the weekend, the globalists seek to get revenge for the loss of one of their higher level operatives.
