Germany Suggest Payment System Without America







 The European Union may be looking to change how it does business with the United States. The German Foreign Minister Heiko Mas is continuing his call to create independent payment channels separate from the US. For analysis, RT America’s Natasha Sweatte is joined by former UK Member of Parliament, George Galloway.









