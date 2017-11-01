Germany Suggest Payment System Without America

The European Union may be looking to change how it does business with
the United States. The German Foreign Minister Heiko Mas is continuing
his call to create independent payment channels separate from the US.
For analysis, RT America’s Natasha Sweatte is joined by former UK Member
of Parliament, George Galloway.
