ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Thursday 8/2/18: Brandon Tatum, Marc Randazza, Will Johnson, Mike Adams
Date: Thursday August 02, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, August 2nd: America Approves - President Trump quashes the establishment media’s bias as his current approval rating is five points higher than Obama’s was at the same point of their respective tenures. Also, Trump thanked Kim Jong-un for sending home the remains of America’s fallen and added he looks forward to seeing the South Korean leader “soon.” Joining today’s show is famous first responder Brandon Tatum discussing how middle America is moving away from mass entertainment in favor of family. Furthermore, actor Owen Benjamin discusses his Twitter suspension and the fight for America’s voice. Call and tune in now!
