South Africa Civil War About To Start
One government since 1994 called the ANC is beyond corrupt and does not help the poor,south africans have an average iq of below 80. So the ANC government indoctrinates them to get votes and use propaganda to hate the whitr man. The government claims everything is whites fault that blacks are poor and jobless these people believe it and thrm hate whites. Now the government wants to take land from people and created a story that whites accumulated wealth in apartheid to buy everything and must now return it for free. And the black people believes this and now hate the whites amd its getting out of controll. More black political parties are openly saying whites should be chased out of the country or they will be killed. Whites have no freedom of speech anymore. There is a lot of tension brewing ad something will happen sooner or later.
