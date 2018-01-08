ALERT : South Africa to Expropriate Whiote Farmers Land without compensation

South Africa's ruling African National Congress committed on Tuesday to amending the constitution, to allow the state to seize land without paying compensation
Take notice America! This is the future for your children when you complete watching this POS government make you a minority in the country you built and fought to preserve. Pulling down Confederate statues was just the beginning. Reparations and confiscations will follow as sure as it's happening in SA too. What a crime that de Klerk pulled on his own people that is unfolding before your eyes!
