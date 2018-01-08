Peter Schiff : keynesianism is not an experiment as its already failed
Same Peter Schiff 11 years ago was right too, and at the time Ben Stein was making fun of him. David Stockman, Peter Schiff and Ron Paul are the guys to follow not this lady.
Even on Fox Business the host and the Stock Swoosh lady are financially illiterate. If Obama were doing what Trump is doing Fox would be whining about how he's running up the debt, but because Trump has an (R) instead of (D) after his name they cheer him. Total double standard. At least Peter is sticking to his guns and being consistent.
