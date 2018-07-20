We Are All Anarchists But Have Been Brainwashed Into Statism
Jeff Berwick is interviewed by Richard Sacks for Lost Arts Radio, topics include: we are all born Anarchists, the superstition of government, freedom and the free market, the banker takeover of the US, fiat currency and fractional reserve banking, the basis of voluntarism, democracy sucks, government is chaos, government can amplify bad ideas, government and violence, the politics of the new information age, censorship, cryptocurrencies and freedom, precious metals and sound money, central banks and wars, gold backed cryptos, inflation, ayahuasca and self examination, personal growth and self knowledge, you can change!
