How did CHINA Escape COMMUNISM?

No country in history has grown so fast, nor has it taken so many people
out of poverty, as China has in the last 40 years.
If in the 70s, the Chinese giant was nothing more than a country of very
poor peasants, today it has become a superpower.
Now, how did China achieve such a huge change? What did it do to leave
the communist model behind? When did it abandon Mao’s Tse Tung
doctrines? We’ll tell you all about it in this video.
