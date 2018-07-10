TRUMP Alert! America’s Secret Weapon In The Next Oil War --Warns Of Another Price Collapse
Zilliqa is the first public blockchain designed to implement sharding, allowing for linear scaling as the blockchain grows in size.To date, scalability has been an issue for existing blockchain technologies.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment