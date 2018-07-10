Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The Hard Truth About Socialism


While the Merriam-Webster dictionary may define Socialism as "any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods" - the practical reality is much different. Stefan Molyneux outlines the basic logical flaws in socialist theory which dooms its implementation. 















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)