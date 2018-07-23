The Strategy Within A Strategy, The People Are Going To Be Shocked
Stzok and Page are suppose to testify in public but there is no confirmation that they will actually do this. Judicial Watch uncovers information that Obama was hiding what really happened with the illegals entering this country. Mexico's new President will be setting up strong border guards in the southern part of Mexico to stop the flow of illegals. South Korea is suspending their summer drills. Syria is close to controlling the entire border with Jordan. Israel is now ready to recognize Assad but is still pushing the agenda that Iran is about to attack, remember Iran has not started a war in over 200 years, if a war is pushed it will be by a false flag. Everything is about to change, people are going to be shocked, the MSM will not be able to report on it, it will be a time of confusion.
Bob Chapman
