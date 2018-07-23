The Economy Just Hit The Wall, Everything Is About To Change
The UK is going through some pain after Davis and Johnson resigned, now there are more that are resigning because the Brexit is fixed. The US government reports that there are many job openings, this entire idea that there are more jobs than people looking for jobs makes no sense because the help wanted does not support this idea. BMW is now moving out of South Carolina, the reason tariffs. Looking at the real hard data the economy has it the wall, the Fed knows it and Trump knows it, Trump will start to pivot and will blamed the Fed for the economy breaking down. The MSM is now reporting a recession is headed our way, everything is about change.
Posted by Bob Chapman
