Why the Rich Keep Getting Richer

1) They spend less than they earn.
2) They have more than one source of income.
3) They are financially savvy.
4) They do not save their money, but they invest it.
5) They start their investment early.
6) They take risks.
7) They do not live an extravagant lifestyle.
8) They invest in themselves to hone their skills.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment