Something Is Coming!

Why aren’t they investigating the national security impact the Awan Brothers espionage had on this country! They sound like chicken little about the Russians.. the sky is falling the sky is falling! Face it.. it was the democrats who have sold this country out! They are nothing but anti American traitors!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment