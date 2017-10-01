Q ANON: "The depth of THEIR TREASON is unimaginable."
Give President Trump 48 hours after returning to the White House after everything he's been through and all these treasonous bastards had better look out. Let the president catch his breath and refocus and all hell is going to break loose. Mark my words.
