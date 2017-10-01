The REAL Eyes Wide Shut

Eyes Wide Shut was not the movie Kubrick intended audiences to see. The
studio cut 24 minutes from the film, and just few days later, the
legendary filmmaker was dead. What was in those 24 minutes? And what
happens at the REAL masked parties? Join me as we infiltrate the bizarre
hidden world of the Satanic elite!
