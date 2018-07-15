Something Big Just Happened & It's Going To Change Everything
Judicial Watch wants the FISA transcript of Carter Page. Obama admin shutdown the investigation into selling weapon technology to foreign powers. EU will now pay countries to take refugees even though the flow of refugees is way down. South Korea will remove troops from the DMZ. Trump ready to make a deal with Iran. Q drops more breadcrumbs and the biggest bombshell ever. It seems there is now a push to take control of the Fed, if what Q is saying is true this will go to the heart of the deep state, it is their funding and by doing this will set America on a completely different course.
Posted by Bob Chapman
