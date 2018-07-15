Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH: Russia's Ships First LNG Cargo To China Via Arctic







 Gas from the Yamal LNG project was delivered to China in special tankers via the Northeast Passage. Vladimir Rusanov and Eduard Toll are the names of two LNG tankers. They brought the first batch of Russian gas via the Northeast Passage. These are special heavy-duty Arc7 ice-class tankers. They can travel through the North Sea without icebreaker assistance.








