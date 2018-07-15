MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH: Russia's Ships First LNG Cargo To China Via Arctic
Gas from the Yamal LNG project was delivered to China in special tankers
via the Northeast Passage. Vladimir Rusanov and Eduard Toll are the
names of two LNG tankers. They brought the first batch of Russian gas
via the Northeast Passage. These are special heavy-duty Arc7 ice-class
tankers. They can travel through the North Sea without icebreaker
assistance.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment