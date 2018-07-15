Decentralization & Self Ownership Day - Jeff Berwick at the Pillar Project Unconference
Jeff Berwick speaks at the Pillar Project Unconference in Vilnius, Latvia. Topics include: crypto is way bigger than most people imagine, the early days of the internet is like crypto now, bitcoin threatens the entire monetary system but that is just the start, getting started in crypto, infinite opportunities, privacy, EOS and it's massive development community, now is a good time to get into crypto, still years before mainstream adoption!
Posted by Bob Chapman
