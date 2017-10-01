Something BIG Happening!-Planetary Alignment-Rare Blood Moon Eclipse-Sun Darkens in the Arctic

Mars Approaches as the moon turns blood red in a rare total lunar eclipse.
We need to question everything antiquity studies have thrown at us. A man in India has found a rock art of a man on a bicycle don't even need a (cough) degree to know this, the art is 2000 yrs old so......don't forget the helicopter, tank and airplane in Egyptian art. Something doesn't jive. The dim of the sun was at the brightest part of the day.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment